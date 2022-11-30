Limestone County Schools
Due to the threat of severe weather forecast for tonight, all Limestone County Schools activities will end at 5 p.m. today. Any activities scheduled after 5 p.m. will be canceled. This includes the Educational Planning Meeting at East Limestone High School. A new date for this event will be announced soon.
FAME Academy at Brookhill
The talent show scheduled for tonight is rescheduled to next Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
John Davis at the library
John Davis has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
