Editor's note: The following statement was provided to the media by Stephen Young, deputy and spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. The News Courier has not edited or altered the statement in any way.
Sheriff Mike Blakely has been indicted by a Limestone County grand jury, initiated by the Alabama State Attorney General’s Office, on 13 charges. Sheriff Blakely posted $49,000 bond and is back at work today.
A grand jury indictment is not a conviction; in fact, it’s the process typically used when an agency cannot obtain enough probable cause to get its own warrant. As Sheriff Blakely once said, “You can indict a ham sandwich.” We will not discuss the details of this case as it is not a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office case, and any further discussion could affect future court proceedings.
We want to ensure that the people of Limestone County know that the service the sheriff’s office provides them will not be affected by today’s events. Sheriff Blakely and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have provided the most professional and personable service possible for the citizens of Limestone County over the last 37 years, whether it’s been changing a tire in the rain or wading through debris to rescue tornado victims, whether talking to residents who are stressed over personal problems or protecting them from an imminent threat by a violent aggressor.
We will continue to proudly serve the great people of Limestone County with the same level of professionalism and vigor as always. Sheriff Blakely also wants to ensure the people of this county that he will continue his “open door policy,” and that he will remain available for anyone who wants to come talk to him about anything.
We at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are like family. We argue amongst ourselves sometimes and we aren’t perfect. We laugh together and we cry together. We are human like all of you. This affects us all. But we all remain united in our mission to serve the great people of this county with our very best, and we will continue to do that come hell or high water.
