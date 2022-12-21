Members of the Fearless Project recently stopped by to share these bags with deputies to have on hand during emergencies that involve children. Each bag contains a soft blanket, “Fearless the Lion” Book (where they meet Fearless and his courageous friends), Fearless & Friends Coloring Book (with crayons), a toothbrush, toothpaste, and a pop-it-toy.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and the entire Limestone County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Huntsville Dream Center and The Fearless Project for partnering to serve law enforcement officers and the community with this important project for children during these emergencies.
Pat Brooks, the author of “Fearless the Lion,” had a heartfelt vision to reach out to children. She would like to see these bags available for all officers for children of all ages. As these bags are distributed in emergencies, every officer becomes a hero and a friend of Fearless the Lion.
If you would like to donate to this project, please contact Pat Brooks at patbrooks39@hotmail.com.
