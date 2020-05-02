CBC giveaway 1.jpg

Clements Baptist Church volunteers prepared and donated more than 250 care packages, complete with snacks, drinks and notes of thanks, for local front-line workers.
CBC giveaway 2.jpg

Clements Baptist Church distributed more than 250 care packages, complete with snacks, drinks and notes of thanks, to health care workers.
CBC giveaway 3.jpg

Athens-Limestone Hospital employees check out the contents of their care packages, which were provided by Clements Baptist Church. Among the items inside were snacks, drinks, travel toothbrushes and notes of thanks.

