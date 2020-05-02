Showing support
Jessica Barnett
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside service for Melvin D. Harris, 87, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hatchett Cemetery in Tanner. Rev. Charles N. Simmons officiating. Peoples Funeral Home directing. Viewing at the funeral home 9-10 a.m. Saturday.
Sherry Lynn Burris, 70, daughter of Lionel T. and Lillian Burris, passed away April 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Burris is survived by Thomas A. Hendrix (uncle), numerous cousins, and lifelong friend, Donna Jones. Sherry was a resident of Athens, Alabama, lat…
Linda Locke Beasley, 77, passed away Monday April 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; and daughters, Beth Beasley, Chabigny House and Jamie Gumins. The family will announce a celebration of life later this summer.
David Alvin Rix, 77, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence. There will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with David Kelly officiating. Spry Funeral Home in Athens directing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Reports for 4/25/20
- Athens man accused in driveway paving scam; may be more victims
- Athens police seek armed robber who stole car
- SAFER AT HOME HEALTH ORDER: City of Athens updates local protocols
- UPDATED: LCSO investigating possible child stabbing
- ESSENTIAL TO ESSENTIAL: Limestone County Cattlemen give back
- Arrest Reports for 4/30/20
- LCSO: Man caught choking on meth bag during traffic stop
- Arrest Reports for 4/29/20
- Arrest Reports for 4/28/20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.