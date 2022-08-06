Week of Aug. 8-12 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Orange juice, Italian seasoned chicken breast, cavatappi pasta with marinara, green lima beans, dinner roll, lime fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, corn/tomato salad, shredded lettuce/onion/tomato, apple pastry, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup, mayonnaise.
Thursday: Apple juice, mac and cheese, mixed greens, succotash, cornbread, sugar cookie, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Friday: Blended juice, Italian chicken pasta salad, mixed green salad, wheat bread, apple or fresh fruit, banana pudding, milk, margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
