Week of Dec. 12-16 Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Blended juice, Brunswick stew, parslied rice, Italian flat beans, crackers (2 pkgs) orange fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Apple juice, Meatloaf/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas and carrots, Texas bread, chocolate cake (or assorted flavors), milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Pork Loin/apple brown gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, banana or other fresh fruit, butterscotch pudding ( or other flavors), milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice, corn, flour tortilla, fresh apple or fresh fruit, fruit tart, milk and sour cream.
Friday: Orange juice, beef dog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, oatmeal raisin cookie or other assorted flavor, milk/chocolate milk, mustard, ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
