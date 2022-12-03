Week of Dec. 5-9 Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Orange juice, beef teriyaki, yellow rice, green beans, wheat bread, cherry fruited gelatin, milk/chocolate milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Apple juice, herb roasted chicken breast, cheesy mashed potatoes, steamed sliced carrots, wheat bread, red velvet cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Beef and bean chili, parslied corn, coleslaw, crackers (2 pkgs), fresh apple or fresh fruit, sugar cookie, milk, and margarine.
Thursday: Blended juice, Salisbury steak w/brown gravy, collard greens, hot cinnamon applesauce, cornbread, fudge round, milk/buttermilk, and margarine.
Friday: Spaghetti/meat sauce, mixed vegetables, mixed green salad, dinner roll, banana or fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk, margarine and Italian/ranch dressing.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
