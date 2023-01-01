Week of Jan. 2-6, 2023 Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge 256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: NO MEALS!! New Year’s Day Holiday
Tuesday: Bean and beef chili, Spanish rice, California blend vegetable, crackers, banana or fresh fruit, banana pudding, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Orange juice, mac and cheese, blackeye peas, cabbage, cornbread, snack cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Blended juice, sloppy joe/bun, butter beans, mixed green salad, snickerdoodle cookie, milk, margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Friday: Honey mustard pork loin, parslied rice, green beans/red peppers, wheat bread, apple or fresh fruit, sponge cake, milk/chocolate milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
