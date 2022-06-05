Week of June 6-10 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator (256) 216-3909 Office (256) 233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: No meals. State holiday.
Tuesday: Apple juice, southwestern turkey & rice bake, green beans, fiesta corn, wheat bread, oatmeal cream pie, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Lemon pepper chicken drum, mac and cheese, mixed greens, cornbread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: THEME MENU, Orange juice, ham/pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, green peas and carrots, dinner roll, German chocolate cake, milk and margarine.
Friday: Orange juice, white chicken chili, brown rice, parslied carrots, crackers (2 pkg), oatmeal raisin cookie, milk/chocolate milk, margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.