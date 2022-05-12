Week of May 16-20
Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Orange juice, chicken cacciatore, cavatappi pasta/sauce, green lima beans, dinner roll, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Mexican cheesy beef bake, pinto beans, mixed green salad, crackers (2 pkg), apple or fresh fruit, chocolate cake, milk and margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Wednesday: Apple juice, BBQ pork riblet, creamed corn, collard greens/cabbage, cornbread, banana pudding, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, potato salad, lettuce/onion/tomato, apple fruit pie, milk/chocolate milk and margarine.
Friday: Blended juice, chicken alfredo, green peas, butternut squash, wheat bread, fudge round, milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
