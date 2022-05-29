Week of May 30-June 3 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: No Meals, Memorial Day
Tuesday: Chicken breast/poultry gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, okra and tomatoes, wheat bread, apple or fresh fruit, butterscotch pudding, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Orange juice, spaghetti/meat sauce, Italian flat beans, mixed green salad, Italian bread, nutty buddy, milk, and margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Thursday: Pork chop patty/mushroom gravy, black eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, applesauce, white cake, milk/buttermilk.
Friday: Blended juice, beef dog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, cherry fruit pie, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256) 233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
