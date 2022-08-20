Week of Aug. 22-26 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Orange juice, sloppy joe/bun, green beans, corn, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Apple juice, ham/potato bake, parslied carrots, wheat bread, apple or fresh fruit, sponge cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Seasoned beef, tomato/shredded lettuce/cheese, corn chips, pinto beans, fresh orange, milk/chocolate milk, sour cream/mild taco sauce.
Thursday: Pork chop patty/brown gravy, black eyed peas, mixed greens, cornbread, banana or fresh fruit, chocolate pudding, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Orange juice, spaghetti/meat sauce, Italian flat green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, nutty buddy, milk, margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.