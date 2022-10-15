Oct. 17-21 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator 256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Blended Juice, Brunswick stew, parslied rice, Italian flat beans, crackers (2 pkgs), orange fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Apple juice, meatloaf/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas and carrots, Texas bread, chocolate cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Pork loin/Apple brown gravy, mashed sweet mashed potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, banana or fresh fruit, butterscotch pudding, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Thursday: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice, corn, flour tortilla, fresh apple or fresh fruit, fruit tart, milk, sour cream.
Friday: Orange juice, beef dog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
We are currently taking appointments for Open Enrollment (Part D). Call (256)-233-6412.
