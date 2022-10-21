Week of Oct. 24-28 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator - 256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, chicken parmesan bake, green limas, butternut squash, wheat bread, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: BBQ pork riblet, parslied mashed potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Wednesday: Egg salad sandwich, vegetable soup, lettuce/tomato, wheat bread (2 slices), fresh apple or other fresh fruit, gingerbread cookie and milk.
Thursday: Orange juice, hearty ham stew, glazed carrots, dinner roll, banana or fresh fruit, chocolate pudding, milk and margarine.
Friday: Blended juice, Mexican cheesy beef bake, pinto beans, corn with peppers, flour tortilla, nutty buddy, milk/chocolate milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.