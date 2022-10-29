Week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4 Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, Mac & Cheese, Speckled butter beans, okra and tomatoes, dinner roll, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Smoked sausage link/bun, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, fresh apple or fresh fruit, fruit tart, milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Wednesday: Blended juice, honey mustard chicken breast, parslied rice, mixed greens, cornbread, apple spice cookie, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Beef tacos, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce/cheese/tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, banana pudding, milk, sour cream, mild taco sauce.
Friday: Broiled beef patty/bun, baked beans, potato salad, shredded lettuce/onion/tomato, sponge cake, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.