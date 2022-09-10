Week of Sept. 12-16
Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Blended Juice, meatloaf/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Honey mustard pork loin, parslied potatoes, Tuscan blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange, chocolate cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey/wheat bread (2), sliced cheese, tomato/lettuce, three bean salad, apple or fresh fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/mayonnaise.
Thursday: Apple juice, Salisbury steak/brown gravy, collard greens, mushed potatoes, cornbread, butterscotch pudding, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Orange juice, beef hotdog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, cherry pastry, milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
We are currently taking appointments for Medicare Open Enrollment.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden 256-262-1525 912 W Pryor St.
Hours: Monday, Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Senior menu (11 a.m.-12 p.m.):
Monday: Chicken divan, roasted potatoes, rolls
Tuesday: Chicken stew, chili, crackers & bread
Wednesday: Hamburgers with the fixins, chips, baked beans
Thursday: Sandwiches, chips, fruit
Announcements:
If you plan to join us for lunch, please notify us a day in advance at (256) 262-1525.
Events
Monday: 9:30-11 a.m.-Dancercise 9 a.m.-12 p.m.-Dominos 1-4:30 p.m.-Hand/Foot
Tuesday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.-Rook 10-11 a.m.-Gospel Singing Holt Rd. Baptist Church 11 a.m.-1 p.m. BINGO & lunch 6:30-8 p.m.- T.O.P.S.
Wednesday: 9 a.m.-Balance with Janet Hunt 9:30-11 a.m.-Dancercise 8:30-10 a.m. T.O.P.S. 10:30 a.m.-The Medicare Basics 1-3 p.m.-Dulcimer Lessons with Jerry Todd (instruments provided)
Thursday: 9-11 a.m.-Athens Opry 11 a.m.-2 p.m.-Book Club (Melinda Library) 1-4:30 p.m.-Beginning Bridge
Friday: 8-9 a.m.-Yoga with Amy Wolfe (donation suggested)
