Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Smoked sausage link/Bun, garlic mashed potatoes, okra and tomatoes, apple or fresh fruit, orange fruited gelatin (or assorted flavors), milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Tuesday: Orange juice, chicken chorizo alfredo, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, banana or fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk, margarine.
Wednesday: Blended juice, meatballs/apple brown gravy, brown rice, collard greens, cornbread, red velvet cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Egg salad/wheat bread (2 slices), lettuce/tomato, potato chips, fresh orange, oatmeal cream pie, milk/chocolate milk.
Friday: Orange juice, BBQ pork riblet/bun, potato salad, black eyed pea/corn salad, cherry cookie, milk.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The first Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center 912 Pryor St. (256) 262-1525
Hours: Monday & Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Friday 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Menu & events:
Let us know a day in advance if you plan to join us for lunch. Donations are appreciated but not required.
Monday — Baked spaghetti casserole, garden salad
9:30-11 a.m.: Dancercise
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Dominos
1-4:30 p.m.: Hand/Foot
Tuesday — Boston Butt, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, rolls, bannanna pudding
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: ROOK
10-11 a.m.: Gospel Singing Holt Rd Baptist Church
11 a.m.: Lunch with friends
6:30-8 p.m.: T.O.P.S.
Wednesday — Turkey, cornbread dressing, crowder peas, vegetable casserole
9 a.m.: Balance Class with Janet Hunt
9:30-11 a.m.: Dancercise
8:30-10 a.m.: TOPS
Thursday — Sandwiches, chips, and fruit
9-11 a.m.: Athens Opry — Live Music
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Book Club — Melinda Library
1-4:30 p.m.: Beginning Bridge
Friday — No lunch on Fridays
8-9 a.m.: Yoga with Amy Wolfe (Donation suggested)
