Week of April 4-9
Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909
Office 256-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple Juice, Swedish meatballs (5 each), egg noodles/gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, peach fruited gelatin, milk, margarine.
Tuesday: Chicken breast/poultry gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, okra and tomatoes, wheat bread, apple or fresh fruit, butterscotch pudding, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Orange juice, spaghetti/meat sauce, Italian flat beans, mixed green salad, Italian bread, nutty buddy, milk, and margarine, Italian/ranch dressing.
Thursday: Pork chop patty/mushroom gravy, black eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, applesauce, white cake, milk/buttermilk.
Friday: Blended juice, beef dog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, cherry fruit pie, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Weekly spotlight
Elkmont Senior Center
25460 Railroad St,
Elkmont, AL 35620
Site Manager
Shelia Vickers
256-732-4777
April events
April 15: Lori Springer from Hospice of North Alabama will be doing blood pressure checks starting at 10 a.m.
April 27: Brandon Wallace, Director of the Athens/Limestone County 911 is coming to discuss the Smart911 program.
This is a free and secure way to save valuable seconds or even minutes during an emergency.
There is also a website Smart911.com to sign up for free.
In the works: There is a day trip being planned for April.
The location is still being worked out, but call Shelia Vickers (256-732-4777) for more information about the date and time.
