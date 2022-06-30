Week of July 4-8 Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: No meals!! All centers and offices are closed! Happy 4th of July!
Tuesday: Orange juice, chicken chorizo alfredo, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, banana or fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, milk, margarine.
Wednesday: Blended juice, meatballs/apple brown gravy, brown rice, collard greens, cornbread, red velvet cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Egg salad/wheat bread (2 slices), lettuce/tomato, potato chips, fresh orange, oatmeal cream pie, milk/chocolate milk.
Friday: Orange juice, BBQ pork riblet/bun, potato salad, black eyed pea/corn salad, cherry cookie, milk.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open. (256)-233-6412. Hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm.
If you need help with medications, please contact Carla Sims at (256) 233-6412.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
