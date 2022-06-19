Week of June 20-24 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Closed for Holiday!
Tuesday: Orange juice, meatloaf/onion gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, lemon cookie, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Seasoned ground beef, lettuce/cheese/tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, fresh orange, milk/chocolate milk, sour cream/mild taco sauce.
Thursday: Apple juice, mac and cheese, black eyed peas, mixed greens, cornbread, iced orange cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Friday: Sausage patties (2 each), cheese grits, stewed tomatoes, biscuit/cheese (1 slice), fresh orange, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk/margarine/jelly.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256) 233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
