Plane crashes into trees

A single-person aircraft crashes into the tree in Good Springs, Ala.

 c.p. bailey/the news courier

Approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11,, first responders in Good Springs were on the scene of a single-person aircraft crash. There were no injuries, and the aircraft is now resting in the treetops.

This is a developing story.

