Approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11,, first responders in Good Springs were on the scene of a single-person aircraft crash. There were no injuries, and the aircraft is now resting in the treetops.
This is a developing story.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 5:02 am
