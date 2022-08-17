Athens’ Sister City Stonehaven, Scotland is holding a writing contest for students ages eight to 14 in Acheres, France, and Athens.
Students in Athens and Limestone County can submit an essay with a maximum of 200 words about “My Town.” Students also have the option of submitting a recipe reflecting the topic of “My Town,” along with a photo of the prepared dish.
Entries should include the student’s name, age, school, and contact info.
Deadline for submission is Sept. 19. Winners will be announced via Zoom with the Stonehaven and NE Scotland Twinning Group, city of Athens, and Acheres in France around the first of October.
Entries should be submitted at the Mayor’s Office, attention Holly Hollman or Kim Glaze, by Sept. 19.
There will be small prizes from Scotland and Athens for the winners.
