The Skyrockets, Limestone County’s FIRST Robotics middle school team, participated in their first competition over the weekend, bringing home a top 10 finish.
FIRST® LEGO® League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to students through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem solving experience through a guided, global robotics program, helping today’s students and teachers build a better future together.
Members of the group include: Wesley Wasserburger, Darrell Higgins, Joshua Browning, Maggie Zirbel, Bryant Gray, Bryson Haney. Others in attendance included David Browning (mentor), Johnathon Browning (youth mentor), Chloe Smith(youth mentor), Anna Page Hammons (youth mentor), Luke Durham (youth mentor), Ronald Christ (Limestone County School Board), and Pam Fowler (Skyrockets coach).
