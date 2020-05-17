Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.