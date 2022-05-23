OKLAHOMA CITY — This month, SONIC® Drive-In donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3, donating a total of $1.5 million. With this donation, SONIC helped fully fund more than 9,000 projects from teachers across the country including Heather Brown at Tanner High School in Tanner, Ala., who received a combined donation of $47 for the project Just Mercy in AP Language for grades nine through 12.
SONIC donates a portion of drink proceeds to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning, in partnership with education nonprofit, DonorsChoose. SONIC has donated more than $20 million to directly fund local education programs since 2009.
