U.S. Army Cpl. Ramon Moreno, Army Space Support Team 51 military intelligence analyst, and Sgt. Trenton Rogers, Army Space Support Team 51 satellite communications noncommissioned officer, provide space integration during Exercise Yama Sakura 83 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2022. The ARSST provides space integration of planning, assessments, and dynamic support to ensure the joint task force's access to the space domain while preventing enemy use of the space domain.