Abbi Griffin, media specialist and librarian at the SPARK Academy, is leading the way to bring an innovative idea to the school to encourage positive behavior and healthy reading habits.
“So, a couple of years ago, Beth McKinney saw the book vending machine — and so did I, at separate times — and kind of happened to come together about the idea of working on it, and then COVID hit,” said Griffin. “Then after we came back from COVID we’ve seen that, since COVID has really pushed us even more digital, our kids weren’t getting as many books in their hands.”
After returning to the classroom, Griffin began seeking a way to garner excitement in book ownership and reading, while promoting positive behaviors such as hard work, helping one another and being kind.
Griffin needed $5,800 to order the vending machine and recently a $3,500 grant from Ascend Performance Materials pushed her beyond her goal.
The excess funds will be used to keep the vending machine stocked throughout the school year with books that will make kids excited to read, such as the Dog Man series.
The idea of the book vending machine is to provide positive reinforcement while also giving kids an avenue for healthy reading habits.
“Any adult in the building can give a child a gold token. The token is then taken to the vending machine, and they put it in there and they get to choose a book. So we’re promoting reading, and we’re also promoting those positive behaviors at the same time,” said Griffin. “So it’s almost like they get something tangible to touch to go, ‘I earned this, this is mine. I get to keep it and I got it because I did something good.’”
Griffin hopes to receive the vending machine in October.
