The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program honors and recognizes excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels. The Teacher of the Year Program is open to any public school classroom teacher, librarian, counselor, or other certified individuals in a K-12 setting. The selection process begins at the school level. Each of our schools recently named their Teacher of the Year. Such a wonderful honor for these individuals as they were selected by their peers!
Athens City Schools Foundation looks forward to celebrating each of our ACS Teachers of the Year at the annual ACSF Teacher of the Year Gratitude Banquet. The Athens City Schools district-level elementary (K-6) and secondary (7-12) Teacher of the Year will also be announced at this special event. These teachers will then represent ACS as they move on to compete at the state level for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Name: Sheila Jones
School: SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary Grade Level(s) You Teach: First Grade
Subjects You Teach: General Education
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
M. Ed. Elementary Education from the University of West Alabama Post-Baccalaureate Certification in Early Ed. and Elem. Ed. from Western Governors University
BS in Forestry from Auburn University (AU)
Where is your hometown? Killen, Ala.
Why did you become a teacher? I became a teacher because I wanted to work in a field that was meaningful and had purpose. I wanted to make a positive impact in the lives of others.
How many years have you been a teacher? 12
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 6
The best part of my day is: The best part of my day is any time that my class and I are reading together or having a class discussion together. I love any chance to talk with my students and hear their ideas, input, and experiences.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? The people I teach with every day. I am inspired on a daily basis by my amazing colleagues.
I hope to inspire my students: Making sure they know how much I care about them.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? The first year (or two) can be very hard, but hang in there. Try to find the balance between your work and your personal life because the passion that fuels you to teach can only withstand if you give yourself a break. It is ok to not be perfect!
What is your greatest hope for your students? That they know how important they are. I want my students to know that they matter and they have a voice. I don’t want fear to ever hold them back from trying.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? My family and I like to camp and mountain bike as much as possible.
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am so thankful for the time I have with my family and friends. Life is precious.
Anything else you would like to add: I am so honored and humbled to be selected as Teacher of the Year at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary. Thank you.
