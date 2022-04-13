Acuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna gets in some father & son time with Ronald Acuna Jr. II after he finishes up batting practice during Spring Training on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in North Port, Fla.

 AP Photo

April 7 vs. Cincinnati — Lost 6-3

April 8 vs. Cincinnati — Won 7-6

April 9 vs. Cincinnati — Won 2-1

April 10 vs. Cincinnati — Lost 6-3

April 11 vs. Washington — Lost 11-2

April 12-13 vs. Washington

April 14-17 at San Diego

April 18-20 at L.A. Dodgers

April 22-24 vs. Miami

April 26-28 vs. Chicago Cubs

April 29-May1 at Texas

May 2-4 at New York Mets

May 6-8 vs. Milwaukee

May 10-11 vs. Boston

May 13-15 vs. San Diego

May 16-18 at Milwaukee

May 20-22 at Miami

May 23-26 vs. Philadelphia

May 27-29 vs. Miami

May 30-June 1 at Arizona

June 2-5 at Colorado

June 7-8 vs. Oakland

June 9-12 vs. Pittsburgh

June 13-15 at Washington

June 17-19 at Chicago Cubs

June 20-23 vs. San Francisco

June 24-26 vs. L.A. Dodgers

June 28-30 at Philadelphia

July 1-3 at Cincinnati

July 4-7 vs. St. Louis

July 8-10 vs. Washington

July 11-13 vs. New York Mets

July 14-17 at Washington

July 22-24 vs. L.A. Angels

July 25-27 at Philadelphia

July 29-31 vs. Arizona

August 2-3 vs. Philadelphia

August 4-7 at New York Mets

August 9-10 at Boston

August 12-14 at Miami

August 15-18 vs. New York Mets

August 19-21 vs. Houston

August 22-24 vs. Pittsburgh

August 26-28 at St. Louis

August 30-Sept. 1 vs. Colorado

Sept. 2-4 vs. Miami

Sept. 6-7 at Oakland

Sept. 9-11 at Seattle

Sept. 12-14 at San Francisco

Sept. 16-18 vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 19-21 vs. Washington

Sept. 22-25 at Philadelphia

Sept. 26-28 at Washington

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 vs. New York Mets

Oct. 3-5 at Miami

Updates on scores will be provided.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you