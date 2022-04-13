April 7 vs. Cincinnati — Lost 6-3
April 8 vs. Cincinnati — Won 7-6
April 9 vs. Cincinnati — Won 2-1
April 10 vs. Cincinnati — Lost 6-3
April 11 vs. Washington — Lost 11-2
April 12-13 vs. Washington
April 14-17 at San Diego
April 18-20 at L.A. Dodgers
April 22-24 vs. Miami
April 26-28 vs. Chicago Cubs
April 29-May1 at Texas
May 2-4 at New York Mets
May 6-8 vs. Milwaukee
May 10-11 vs. Boston
May 13-15 vs. San Diego
May 16-18 at Milwaukee
May 20-22 at Miami
May 23-26 vs. Philadelphia
May 27-29 vs. Miami
May 30-June 1 at Arizona
June 2-5 at Colorado
June 7-8 vs. Oakland
June 9-12 vs. Pittsburgh
June 13-15 at Washington
June 17-19 at Chicago Cubs
June 20-23 vs. San Francisco
June 24-26 vs. L.A. Dodgers
June 28-30 at Philadelphia
July 1-3 at Cincinnati
July 4-7 vs. St. Louis
July 8-10 vs. Washington
July 11-13 vs. New York Mets
July 14-17 at Washington
July 22-24 vs. L.A. Angels
July 25-27 at Philadelphia
July 29-31 vs. Arizona
August 2-3 vs. Philadelphia
August 4-7 at New York Mets
August 9-10 at Boston
August 12-14 at Miami
August 15-18 vs. New York Mets
August 19-21 vs. Houston
August 22-24 vs. Pittsburgh
August 26-28 at St. Louis
August 30-Sept. 1 vs. Colorado
Sept. 2-4 vs. Miami
Sept. 6-7 at Oakland
Sept. 9-11 at Seattle
Sept. 12-14 at San Francisco
Sept. 16-18 vs. Philadelphia
Sept. 19-21 vs. Washington
Sept. 22-25 at Philadelphia
Sept. 26-28 at Washington
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 vs. New York Mets
Oct. 3-5 at Miami
Updates on scores will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.