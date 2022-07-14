McPherson

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

With the NFL entering season 2 of their 17-game schedule, it comes on the heels of an offseason where multiple high-level players see themselves on new teams for 2022.

Players such as Russell Wilson, Devante Adams, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, Baker Mayfield, Allen Robinson, Von Miller and Matt Ryan all have new homes.

This all took place while Tom Brady chose to come back to the Bucs, Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers and Deshaun Watson chose the Browns, but now seems there will be an imminent suspension.

New blood will dominate much of the conversation in 2022, with high-profile players such as Aiden Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibedeaux, Evan Neal, Jordan Davis, Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, among others, are sure to make an immediate impact.

The Rams are the team everyone is gunning for this season after winning the Super Bowl in their first year with Matt Stafford at the helm of a high-flying offense.

AFC East

1. Bills (13-4)

2. Patriots (9-8)

3. Dolphins (8-9)

4. Jets (6-11)

AFC North

1. Ravens (11-6)

2. Bengals (10-7)

3. Browns (7-10)

4. Steelers (7-10)

AFC South

1. Colts (11-6)

2. Titans (9-8)

3. Texans (7-10)

4. Jaguars (5-12)

AFC West

1. Chargers (13-4)

2. Chiefs (12-5)

3. Raiders (11-6)

4. Broncos (7-10)

AFC Playoffs

2. Chargers def.

7. Bengals

6. Raiders def.

3. Ravens

5. Chiefs def.

4. Colts

1. Bills def.

6. Raiders

2. Chargers def.

5. Chiefs

2. Chargers def.

1. Bills

NFC East

1. Eagles (11-6)

2. Commanders (10-7)

3. Cowboys (9-8)

4. Giants (7-10)

NFC North

1. Packers (11-6)

2. Vikings (8-9)

3. Bears (6-11)

4. Lions (6-11)

NFC South

1. Buccaneers (12-5)

2. Saints (9-8)

3. Falcons (7-10)

4. Panthers (6-11)

NFC West

1. Rams (13-4)

2. Cardinals (11-6)

3. 49ers (9-8)

4. Seahawks (4-13)

NFC Playoffs

2. Buccaneers def.

7. 49ers

3. Eagles def.

6. Commanders

5. Cardinals def.

4. Packers

1. Rams def.

6. Cardinals

2. Buccaneers def.

3, Eagles

2. Buccaneers def.

1. Rams

Super Bowl

Chargers def.

Buccaneers

Awards

Season MVP:

Justin Herbert, LAC

Super Bowl MVP:

Justin Herbert, LAC

Defensive POTY:

Nick Bosa, SF

Offensive ROY:

Garrett Wilson, NYJ

Defensive ROY:

Jordan Davis, PHI

Coach of the Year:

Nick Sirianni, PHI

1st Team All NFL:

QB: Justin Herbert

RB1: Dalvin Cook

RB2: Jonathan Taylor

WR1: Davante Adams

WR2: Allen Robinson

WR3: Tyreek Hill

TE: Darren Waller

DT: Jordan Davis

DE1: Aaron Donald

DE2: TJ Watt

LB1: Micah Parsons

LB2: Roquan Smith

LB3: Matthew Judon

CB1: Jalen Ramsey

CB2: Xavien Howard

S1: Micah Hyde

S2: Minkah Fitzpatrick

K: Justin Tucker

P: Michael Dickson

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you