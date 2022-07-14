With the NFL entering season 2 of their 17-game schedule, it comes on the heels of an offseason where multiple high-level players see themselves on new teams for 2022.
Players such as Russell Wilson, Devante Adams, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, Baker Mayfield, Allen Robinson, Von Miller and Matt Ryan all have new homes.
This all took place while Tom Brady chose to come back to the Bucs, Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers and Deshaun Watson chose the Browns, but now seems there will be an imminent suspension.
New blood will dominate much of the conversation in 2022, with high-profile players such as Aiden Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibedeaux, Evan Neal, Jordan Davis, Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, among others, are sure to make an immediate impact.
The Rams are the team everyone is gunning for this season after winning the Super Bowl in their first year with Matt Stafford at the helm of a high-flying offense.
AFC East
1. Bills (13-4)
2. Patriots (9-8)
3. Dolphins (8-9)
4. Jets (6-11)
AFC North
1. Ravens (11-6)
2. Bengals (10-7)
3. Browns (7-10)
4. Steelers (7-10)
AFC South
1. Colts (11-6)
2. Titans (9-8)
3. Texans (7-10)
4. Jaguars (5-12)
AFC West
1. Chargers (13-4)
2. Chiefs (12-5)
3. Raiders (11-6)
4. Broncos (7-10)
AFC Playoffs
2. Chargers def.
7. Bengals
6. Raiders def.
3. Ravens
5. Chiefs def.
4. Colts
1. Bills def.
6. Raiders
2. Chargers def.
5. Chiefs
2. Chargers def.
1. Bills
NFC East
1. Eagles (11-6)
2. Commanders (10-7)
3. Cowboys (9-8)
4. Giants (7-10)
NFC North
1. Packers (11-6)
2. Vikings (8-9)
3. Bears (6-11)
4. Lions (6-11)
NFC South
1. Buccaneers (12-5)
2. Saints (9-8)
3. Falcons (7-10)
4. Panthers (6-11)
NFC West
1. Rams (13-4)
2. Cardinals (11-6)
3. 49ers (9-8)
4. Seahawks (4-13)
NFC Playoffs
2. Buccaneers def.
7. 49ers
3. Eagles def.
6. Commanders
5. Cardinals def.
4. Packers
1. Rams def.
6. Cardinals
2. Buccaneers def.
3, Eagles
2. Buccaneers def.
1. Rams
Super Bowl
Chargers def.
Buccaneers
Awards
Season MVP:
Justin Herbert, LAC
Super Bowl MVP:
Justin Herbert, LAC
Defensive POTY:
Nick Bosa, SF
Offensive ROY:
Garrett Wilson, NYJ
Defensive ROY:
Jordan Davis, PHI
Coach of the Year:
Nick Sirianni, PHI
1st Team All NFL:
QB: Justin Herbert
RB1: Dalvin Cook
RB2: Jonathan Taylor
WR1: Davante Adams
WR2: Allen Robinson
WR3: Tyreek Hill
TE: Darren Waller
DT: Jordan Davis
DE1: Aaron Donald
DE2: TJ Watt
LB1: Micah Parsons
LB2: Roquan Smith
LB3: Matthew Judon
CB1: Jalen Ramsey
CB2: Xavien Howard
S1: Micah Hyde
S2: Minkah Fitzpatrick
K: Justin Tucker
P: Michael Dickson
