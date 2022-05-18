The East Limestone girls soccer team set school records on their way to their second overall finish in the 4A/5A state tournament.
The team went on a run through the state playoffs that saw them make it all the way to the state title game.
While Indian Springs would win the title, East Limestone takes pride in finding unprecedented success at the school with it being 18 years since their last appearance in the Final Four.
“I have been playing soccer for a long time now, and (the state championship game) is something I have always looked forward to but never saw it as something that would actually happen to me,” Lily Hosmer, leading goal scorer, said before the title game. “Just to see all my hard work paying off...it really does feel like a dream.”
According to Max Norman, head coach of the Lady Indians soccer team, they are the winningest team in program history, winning a total of 20 games on the year in all competitions.
This includes 13 shutouts and allowing a grand total of 23 goals scored on the season, just under one goal per game.
They ended the season outscoring their opponents 122-23 and went perfect at home on the season.
This includes five wins of 10-0, six wins by 10 goals, a 9-1 victory, a 7-0 victory and a multitude of games scoring five-plus goals.
They also won the county tournament and their area tournament.
The Lady Indians finished the season with 20 wins and 4 losses.
On their way to the state title game, they had playoff wins of 6-0 over Madison County, 6-3 over West Morgan, 1-0 over JPII and 2-0 over Westbrook Christian.
One of the keys to their dominance on the defensive side of the ball was No. 12 Peyton Higginbotham, who says that coach Norman impacted the team by strengthening the players’ bonds on and off the field.
“I feel like he has really helped make this a team that is about friendship, rather than just playing the games,” Higginbotham said before the state title game. “We have learned to be friends in soccer and outside of soccer. He is always encouraging us to go out and do things to grow us closer.”
Additionally, East Limestone High School has a established a reputation of supporting each other in their sports successes. In other words, the sports teams support other sports teams and the students and faculty support everyone.
“We have an amazing school in general,” No. 17 Raegan Kelley said. “I think that everyone bands together, like what we saw with volleyball and a lot of other sports as well. We just come together and work as a team.”
“They cancelled one of our spring football games so everyone can come support us (in the title game),” Higginbotham said. “Even yesterday, for the Final Four (May 12), our school had a little parade for us in the hallways to send us off for the game. It was really fun.”
