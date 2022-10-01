Star running back of the 1972 Athens Golden Eagles football team, Paul Parker, who helped get AHS to a 10-0 record, reminisces on the times he had as a member of the historic team.
Parker is one of many 1972 Golden Eagles to return home for the Athens home game against Cullman High School in what is a recognition and an honoring of the milestone group.
Parker called 1972 a “great year for the Golden Eagles.”
They were the first to go 10-0 at the school and the first Golden Eagles to be ranked No. 1 in the state.
“It was a wonderful time for Athens. The coaching system was excellent, the school system was excellent and the community was excellent,” Parker said, who was given a chance after graduating college to return to Athens in the Athens City Schools system.
Parker is described as a “stud” back in his day by current Athens head coach Cody Gross.
According to Parker, he wouldn’t have been the player he was or the man he is today without being one of the many individuals to have their lives positively impacted by 1972 head coach Larry McCoy.
After moving to Athens from Tanner, Parker said “I met a gentleman named (coach) Larry McCoy, and the rest was history. Coach McCoy, a bunch of his staff, they were just wonderful people. Coach and I, we are still close today. He had those dark, thick eyebrows, and when those eyebrows raised up, you know he meant business. This guy was a wonderful coach.”
One thing that was special about McCoy, according to Parker, is that he was a role model for young men during a time of racial tensions, as was present in America during the 70s.
“He encouraged all the players to work together,” he said. “He did not discriminate; he showed respect to all the athletes. Athens is the best thing that could have happened to the Parker family. The doors were wide open, and all you had to do was take advantage of the opportunity. He is a great man. As a matter of fact, he is doing some great things for Athens right now.”
The 1972 team did not win the championship that season, losing to the Cullman Bearcats in a rematch of their regular season rivalry game, but the ‘72 team did set the tone for the rest of the 70s and what would be an outright state championship three years later.
Parker was not on that state title team, but his brother, Steve, was a member of the title team and a top-notch competitive runner.
“The 1972 team set the stage for everything that came after,” he said. “The guys that came (after) us wanted to do something better than what we did, and they won a state title. We set the tone for those guys. They won that state title and that was so special for them and coach McCoy.”
Parker is one of several players from that team that either came back to Athens to give back to the community, or still supports the Golden Eagles from afar.
“The term I use is ‘it’s great to be a Golden Eagle,’ and it’s so true,” he said. “It’s a great environment. Jimmy Woodroof and a bunch of us, we meet together at Friday night games in Athens and just have fun together.”
Members of the 1972 team as players, coaches and managers will meet at 5:30 at a welcome tent at Larry McCoy Field, the home of the Golden Eagles, for their reunion during the pregame of the Athens-Cullman game.
Parker will be one of the players there for the pregame activities, including the honoring of the group pregame.
Parker is an inductee of the 2014 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame for his contributions to Athens football as a player and also as a coach.
Parker received a full scholarship in football to Abilene Christian College in Abilene, Texas. He was a member of that school’s first national championship team in 1973.
According to a 2014 article in The News Courier, the Athens School System hired him in 1997 to teach physical education and coach the middle school football team.
The article also states Parker’s teams enjoyed undefeated seasons in 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2009.
