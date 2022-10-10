Athens Bible School is hosting what athletic director Bill Murrell says is the continuation of the longest ongoing cross country race in Alabama, as the Trojans’ 46th annual ABS Invitational takes place tomorrow, October 11.
The event has taken place every year consecutively going on 46 years now, and has grown in size as well.
This year, 24 teams will be participating in the cross country competition. The groups are divided into small (1A through 3A) and large (4A through 7A).
While it has taken place at other sporting venues in the past, this year the competition is taking place at the Athens SportsPlex.
Murrell says the Athens Parks & Rec Department and others in charge of the Athens SportsPlex have his gratitude and the gratitude of Athens Bible School for making it possible for the event to happen.
The first race is a mix of JV boys and JV girls, beginning at 3:50 p.m.
The next race features the Varsity Girls, beginning at 4:15 p.m.
The final race will be the Varsity Boys, who will begin at 4:45 p.m.
According to Murrell, the course for the cross country race is a non-repeating 5K course.
