Information comes from sources at Athens Bible School.
Athens Bible School put on a huge event to kick-off the season of sports and recognize all of its athletes across all of their sports — volleyball, cross country & track, basketball, baseball, softball, golf, soccer, trobotics and tennis.
This was the 2nd Annual Play It Forward Parking Lot Pep Rally, but it comes during the 80th year of the school’s history.
For 80 years, ABS has been in the community offering an educational experience coupled with a strong athletic history lined with state championships across the sports.
“We are very proud of our history and presence in the Athens community. It humbles us to reflect on our history of success that the school has experienced across our athletic programs and our continued growth in general. Having an event like this to remember our current and past students is just amazing,” says Robert Fudge, ABS President.
The evening included a tailgate competition from all classes, Pre-K through 12th grade and was attended by City of Athens mayor Ronnie Marks, along with other prominent community members.
