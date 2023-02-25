After two years of playing on the Tanner High School field, the Athens Bible School baseball team will soon finally have a field of their own again.
“We’d like to thank Tanner High School and the Limestone County Board of Education for renting us the field for the past two years, without it our program would’ve really suffered,” Athletic Director Bill Murrell said.
“Nothing compares to having it in your backyard, but you have to give it to the resiliency of the ABS family. They just really embraced it,” Director of Corporate Sponsors with Play it Forward Judith Shaver said.
While the school is thankful for the generosity of Tanner, they are excited to have a true home field.
“The kids are very excited and anxious [about the new field],” Murrell said, who hopes the field will be ready by mid to late March.
“We’ve laid grass; we have dugouts built, we have sod coming for our home softball field; we’re in the midst of designing the paint design for the dugouts; and we are planning our opening day ceremonies with lots on tap for that,” Shaver said.
The plan is to play the first home game directly following the ceremony.
“Exciting things are happening on the campus of Athens Bible School. Since our move to the Persell Campus in 2019, we have worked towards having all things ABS on one campus,” ABS President Robert Fudge said. “To have baseball and softball fields on our own campus will be a first for ABS. For years, we have divided our time going to softball games on the campus of Athens State, while our baseball teams played at the old campus on Forrest Street.”
He went on to say, “now we will be able to watch both teams on our own campus. Eventually we will add tennis courts and an outdoor track and field area. At Athens Bible School, we are a family and to have our students be able to compete ‘at home’ will be a wonderful addition to our new campus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.