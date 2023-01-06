Athens Bible School standout athlete Hannah Britnell signed a scholarship to continue playing the sport she loves at the next level in front of family and friends on Thursday, January 5.
2023 is starting off the right way for Britnell, as she made it official she will be attending Southern Union on a cross country scholarship.
While she will only be participating in one sport in college, Britnell is a three-sport athlete for Athens Bible School, as she plays volleyball and softball in addition to running track.
The event took place from the gymnasium at Athens Bible School, with friends and family in attendance.
This includes one member of the audience who traveled as far as Macon, Georgia to see Britnell’s big day.
Bill Murrell, athletic director for Athens Bible School, wrote a speech for what Britnell has meant to ABS athletics.
He talked about her commitment to multiple sports.
“Hannah has been the exception to concentrating on just one sport,” Murrell said. “She has played volleyball and ran cross country the past six years...by the way, she also played varsity softball for six years. She was the starting libero for the varsity volleyball team the past two years and ran in the State Cross Country Championships,”
Murrell also highlighted some of Britnell’s achievements in her time at Athens Bible School.
“Cross country is one of the hardest sports from a training standpoint,” Murrell said. “The actual meet is more of a reward than a challenge. It takes a certain (type) of person to run the 3.1-mile course, especially when you have to run miles and miles to get ready for (it).”
Congratulations to Britnell and her family on the next step of her journey and career.
