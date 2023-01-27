Bengals at Chiefs
5:30 p.m., CBS, Jan. 29
Score prediction:
Bengals 34-30 Chiefs
The AFC title game this season features a rematch of last year’s championship that saw the Bengals leave Kansas City victorious on the way to the Super Bowl.
This season, they are back in Kansas City again, under similar and different circumstances at the same time.
For the Bengals, it is much of the same – Joe Burrow is having one of the better seasons out of a QB, the running game is great and the receivers are outstanding.
For the Chiefs, it is different than last season for multiple reasons.
First, the question remains about if Mahomes will be 100 percent for the game, or how close to 100 percent he will be.
Furthemore, while Chris Jones was a dominant force last season, he become unstoppable this season on the way to becoming an All-Pro.
Much like the Eagles-Niners game, this one sees a stacked lineup on both sides with multiple positions equal in talent.
Here is a breakdown by position.
Quarterback: Bengals – It is not as crazy it sounds to take Burrow over even a healthy Mahomes. However, with Mahomes likely not 100 percent on that sprained ankle, Burrow gets the edge. Disclaimer: this is not a statement doubting the ability of Patrick Mahomes, as Mahomes has proven he can be dominant while in the pocket.
Running back: Bengals – While the argument can be made for the committee of Chiefs running backs who make a difference, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine are one of the better 1-2 RB punches in the league.
Wide Receiver: Bengals – This one easily goes to Cincy. While the Chiefs undoubtedly have talent, the Bengals have two of the best in the league in top 5 receiver JaMarr Chase and Top 20 receiver Tee Higgins.
Tight End: Chiefs – Travis Kelce is on his way to going down as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. While the Bengals have talent, it is nowhere near the tight end talent of Kelce.
O-Line: Chiefs – The Cincy O-Line came to play versus the Bills, but the status of two key linemen, combined with the fact the Chiefs have a fantastic O-Line, pushes the advantage in favor of Kansas City.
D-Line: Chiefs – The aforementioned Chris Jones is unstoppable and an All-Pro for a reason. The Bengals have horsepower with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, but Jones is a game-wrecker.
Linebacker: Bengals – This is probably the weakest spot on the field for both teams. However, a lot of teams around the league would still love to have their linebacker units. Bengals get the slight edge in this category.
Secondary: Bengals – The secondary also proved what it is capable of versus Buffalo. Those excusing the defense effort due to the snow need to realize Josh Allen has put up high numbers in the snow before.
Special Teams: Chiefs – Both teams have great kicking games, but the Chiefs are electric in the return game.
Coaching: Chiefs – Zac Taylor is nothing to spit at, but Andy Reid has been in the business a long time.
The Bengals will win a somewhat high-scoring game where they make one more play than the Chiefs.
