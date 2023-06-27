AHS and AMS cheer

Almost 70 Athens High School and Athens Middle School cheerleaders recently participated in the Universal Cheerleaders Association Cheer Camp at the University of Alabama. The camp offered the cheer teams the opportunity to focus on spirit, skills, stunts, safety, leadership, and team bonding.
Athens High School Cheer Team earned the following awards.
• Best Use of Floor Award
• Best Dance Award
• Best Stunt Sequence Award
• Four Gold Superior ribbons
• Two Blue Superior ribbons
• Two Pin It Forward recipients
• Seven All-American Cheerleaders
Athens Middle School Cheer received the following awards.
• Best Overall Performance Award
• Two Gold Superior Ribbons
• One Blue Superior Ribbon
• Two Pin It Forward recipients
• Twelve All-American Cheerleaders
Athens High School Cheer is coached by Nicole Stockman, Tasia Farmer, Kristy Dillard, and abbi Johnson. Athens Middle School Cheer is coached by Allison Walker and Madelyn Homes. Gia Russell is the Athens City Schools Cheer Coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.