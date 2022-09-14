Alabama and Auburn switch roles this week, as it is the Tigers this week with the exciting game and the Tide with a tune-up game – following their close call with the Texas Longhorns.
Auburn Tigers
Auburn takes on Penn State following two games against inferior opponents to help them find their footing. The main problem, however, is the Tigers did not look great in either the Mercer or San Jose State game.
In the Mercer game, quarterback TJ Finley threw two interceptions. In the San Jose State game, SJST led at multiple times throughout the contest.
Bryan Harsin, who has had an abnormally large microscope on him for someone in his second season as the head coach of a team, is going to need to figure it out quickly, as Penn State comes onto the Plains with an undefeated record and a No. 22 national ranking.
Auburn will be leaning heavy on Tank Bigsby to establish some identity on offense and the fans to make things difficult for PSU’s starting quarterback Sean Clifford.
A win for the Tigers would put Auburn at 3-0 on the season with three straight home wins, with two more to come as the games grow more important each week.
Alabama Crimson TideThe Tide could not leave Texas fast enough following their one-point victory over the Longhorns that saw them need Bryce Young lead a drive late to set up a game-winning field goal for Will Reichard.
Unfortunately for both the Tide and the Longhorns, the narrative of Texas QBs getting hurt against Alabama will live on, as Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game.
Now, the Tide can breathe again knowing they showed up when it mattered the most. They take on Louisiana Monroe in a game historic in its own rights, as La. Monroe defeated Alabama in Saban’s first season in 2007.
Elsewhere in the SEC, LSU and Miss. State square off in what is a huge game for both programs trying to establish themselves in the West.
Updates will be provided on games.
