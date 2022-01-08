There will be multiple big plays, key players and memorable moments in the 2022 edition of the College Football Playoff Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The first edition of what is becoming a yearly rivalry was a shocker to everyone but Tide fans, and maybe even some of them, too. The Tide won the game by a final score of 41 to 24 in a game that featured multiple mistakes for the Bulldogs, especially their quarterback Stetson Bennett.
However, it is tough to beat a team twice, but if there is anyone who can beat a team as vaunted as the Bulldogs, it is Bama head coach Nick Saban, largely already considered the greatest head coach of all time.
Here are key facets and players that will determine the outcome of the game on Monday.
Offense
It all comes down to Stetson Bennett and if he is able to limit his mistakes and capitalize on one big play, maybe two.
In the first matchup he made key mistakes that cost the Bulldogs a shot at winning, such as his pick-six to Tide defensive back Jordan Battle. He threw another interception as well.
However, he was able to make a few big plays, namely to freshman star Brock Bowers.
Now, the Bulldogs get a healthier version of George Pickens for the national title game than what was seen in the SEC title game.
It all comes down to if Bennett can make the big play with not even a single turnover on the day.
Defense
The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses of all time, performing at historic levels in every game except for the SEC title game, when Bryce Young picked them apart alongside counterpart Jameson Williams.
However, the defensive key to the game comes down to the Tide defensive line. If Will Anderson acts like Will Anderson, then it will be tough for Bennett to not turn the ball over and even tougher for Bennett to connect on a deep ball if he does not have the time.
Look for Anderson and his teammates up front to be the difference makers in a game that could be decided on one or two key sacks.
Special Teams
Once again, Nick Saban used his stars on special teams vs. Cincinnati. Once again, it almost burned him, as Williams was hurt for a short period of time.
Watch for who is used on special teams and how they’re used for the Tide.
