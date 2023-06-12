TUSCALOOSA — Rob Vaughn, the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, has been named head baseball coach at The University of Alabama, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Monday. Vaughn, who becomes the 33rd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history, will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday, June 13.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Vaughn as the next head baseball coach at The University of Alabama,” said Byrne. “I talked to a number of people throughout this process and was so impressed with Rob from the start. He is one of the young, bright talents in college baseball and has done an excellent job leading Maryland’s program. The success on the field speaks for itself, but even more impactful were the conversations with those who have played for Rob. We look forward to welcoming Rob, his wife Kayleigh, and children, Wyatt and Beau to Tuscaloosa.”
In addition to Vaughn’s hiring, interim head coach Jason Jackson was retained on the coaching staff. Jackson will now serve as the associate head coach of the Crimson Tide while continuing his role as pitching coach.
“I could not be prouder of the job Coach Jackson did in serving as our interim head coach for the final six weeks of the season,” said Byrne. “He was incredible at managing a tough situation and ultimately leading this team somewhere it had not been in quite some time. He has great relationships with our team, the department, our fans and beyond, and we are thrilled to keep JJ here in Tuscaloosa and elevate him to associate head coach.”
“First off, I’m so very proud of this team and this group of players,” said Jackson. “This team will always hold a special place in Alabama Baseball history.
“My family and I are very happy here in Tuscaloosa. I love this university and I love coaching these players and am excited about the opportunity to continue to be able to do that. Rob has done an amazing job at Maryland and I know he will be a great fit here as well. I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to working together. I also want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for the support of both my family and me and of our program. I know we are all ready to hit the ground running.”
Vaughn comes to Tuscaloosa after spending the previous six seasons at the University of Maryland. He led the Terps to a 183-117 record, including an 84-54 mark in Big Ten play, finishing atop the conference standings in both 2022 and 2023 while earning Big Ten Coach of the Year in consecutive seasons. He was a part of the staff for the three winningest seasons in Maryland history, including the only 40-win seasons for the Terps in 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023.
“I could not be more excited to join the Alabama Crimson Tide,” said Vaughn. “The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha. The fact that Coach Jackson will be here by my side makes me even more excited because he’s done such an incredible job and will be a big part of what we do going forward.”
“I want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for this opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I are thrilled for the move to Tuscaloosa and look forward to being part of the community. Roll Tide!”
Maryland put together a 42-21 record in 2023, claiming the first Big Ten Tournament Championship in program history and a second consecutive Big Ten title. The Terps also advanced to a third straight NCAA Regional and eclipsed the 40-win mark for the fourth time in program history. For his efforts, Vaughn was named the 2022 ABCA/ATEC East Region Coach of the Year.
Maryland’s high-powered offense set the program records for runs (578), hits (684), walks (385) and RBI (552) in 2023. The roster was highlighted by Big Ten Player of the Year Matt Shaw who compiled a .361 average with 23 home runs and 66 RBI across 55 games. He became Maryland’s all-time home run leader with 52 for his career and tied for the Big Ten lead in batting average at .412.
The 2023 team built on the success of Vaughn’s 2022 squad that earned the first Big Ten Championship in program history as part of a 48-14 record. One of the most historic seasons for Maryland baseball, the 2022 team set the program record for wins and conference wins (18) to claim the Terps’ first regular-season conference championship since 1971 on the way to hosting the NCAA College Park Regional.
Vaughn’s 2022 team featured Big Ten Player of the Year and first team All-American Chris Alleyne. The fifth-year senior led the conference in homers, RBI and total bases while ranking second in hits and slugging, and third in stolen bases. Alleyne joined Ryan Ramsey and Jason Savacool in earning All-America honors with the trio helping to make up a collection of six players on the First Team All-Big Ten list.
Maryland finished 2021 at 30-18 against an all-Big Ten schedule, advancing to its first NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. Vaughn’s 2020 squad went 10-5 during the pandemic-shortened season, one-year removed from a 2019 season that finished at 29-29. That 2019 team saw a then-program record six student-athletes earn All-Big Ten honors, including Big Ten Freshman of the Year Marty Costes.
Including Costes, Vaughn has coached 29 players who have been drafted or signed professional contracts during his time as a coach. The list of pro players under Vaughn is highlighted by Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays along with LaMonte Wade Jr. of the San Francisco Giants.
Vaughn’s time in College Park began as an assistant from 2013-17. He served under the title of assistant for two seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in July of 2016. Maryland won 30 games in each of his five seasons as an assistant, a school-record streak for 30-win campaigns.
Vaughn began his coaching career at his alma mater, Kansas State. He served the 2011-12 seasons as the Wildcats’ volunteer assistant coach after spending the 2010 season as a student assistant. He entered the coaching ranks following a two-year stint in the Chicago White Sox organization. Vaughn was selected in the 30th round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Sox following a four-year career at Kansas State. As a collegiate catcher, Vaughn helped KSU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history in 2009.
A native of Humble, Texas, Vaughn is married to the former Kayleigh Strickler. The couple has two sons, Wyatt and Beau.
While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.