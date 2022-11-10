MONTGOMERY – Thirteen major contributors to prep athletics in Alabama have been selected for induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023. The induction will take place at a banquet held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center next March of 2023.
The Class of 2023 was selected Thursday at a meeting of the selection committee assembled by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association from more than 75 nominations submitted by member schools and other organizations.
The Class of 2023 include administrators, coaches and two selections from the “old timer” category.
Those individuals selected are football coaches Paul Benefield, David Powell, Mike Robertson, and Trent Taylor; basketball coaches Homer Davis, Ronald Jackson; Tim Miller; Jack Steele, and John Woody; administrators Steve Giddens and Charles McCaleb; and selected in the “Old-Timers’ Division” were baseball and football coach William “Earl” Griffin and basketball coach Matthew L. Jones.
This group includes a football coach, Fyffe High School’s Benefield, who has compiled a stellar 332-55 career coaching record and is still going strong this season with his 13th 10-0 regular season in the last 22 years. Two active basketball coaches, Jackson and Miller, have compiled two of the longest winning streaks in state history. Jackson’s T.R. Miller girls won 62 in a row (1994-96), and Miller’s Hazel Green girls currently own a 59-game winning streak and five straight state titles heading into this season. Both coaches have won state titles at multiple schools.
And Griffin, selected as an Old Timer, guided Dallas County to a 48-game baseball winning streak in the 1970s. The group collectively have won numerous state championships in football, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball, and boys’ and girls’ track.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, the coaches’ wing of the AHSAA, oversees the Hall of Fame. A selection committee comprised of coaches, administrators and media representatives made the selections from a very impressive list of nominations.
“We thank the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for their dedication and thoroughness in selecting these very deserving individuals,” said Brandon Dean, Director of the AHSADCA. “These outstanding individuals, as well as all the nominees, have dedicated their lives to help promote and support education-based athletics. We cannot thank them enough for their service and sacrifice.”
Sponsors of the Hall of Fame program are the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) and the AHSAA. The corporate partners include Alabama Power, ALFA, Coca-Cola, Encore Rehabilitation, Jack’s, Future 1s, TeamIP and Wilson Sporting Goods.
The first class was inducted in 1991. These 13 new inductees will run the total enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame to 390.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.