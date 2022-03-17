Here is a list of the 2021-2022 Limestone All-County Girls Basketball teams.

Teams voted on by county coaches.

First Team:

Riley Carwile - East Limestone

Tyjah Duncan - East Limestone

Taylor Farrar - East Limestone

Taylor Thatch - East Limestone

Shauna Fletcher - Tanner

Keyera Jeanes - Tanner

Taylor Farrar - Clements

Jenny Trent - Clements

Morgan Morris - Elkmont

Tylee Thomas - Elkmont

Thea Hamlin - Elkmont

Brooke Phillips - Ardmore

Carlie Belle Winter - West Limestone

Kamey Kennemer - West Limestone

Honorable Mention:

Molly Thompson - East Limestone

Ella Beddingfield - Elkmont

Meredith Christ - Elkmont

Aubrey Oliver - Tanner

Bryn Wallace - Ardmore

Lexie Beddingfield - Ardmore

Jadyn McElyea - Clements

Faith Craig - West Limestone

All-County Boys Basketball teams coming soon. 

