Here is a list of the 2021-2022 Limestone All-County Girls Basketball teams.
Teams voted on by county coaches.
First Team:
Riley Carwile - East Limestone
Tyjah Duncan - East Limestone
Taylor Farrar - East Limestone
Taylor Thatch - East Limestone
Shauna Fletcher - Tanner
Keyera Jeanes - Tanner
Taylor Farrar - Clements
Jenny Trent - Clements
Morgan Morris - Elkmont
Tylee Thomas - Elkmont
Thea Hamlin - Elkmont
Brooke Phillips - Ardmore
Carlie Belle Winter - West Limestone
Kamey Kennemer - West Limestone
Honorable Mention:
Molly Thompson - East Limestone
Ella Beddingfield - Elkmont
Meredith Christ - Elkmont
Aubrey Oliver - Tanner
Bryn Wallace - Ardmore
Lexie Beddingfield - Ardmore
Jadyn McElyea - Clements
Faith Craig - West Limestone
All-County Boys Basketball teams coming soon.
