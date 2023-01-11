In addition to volleyball, there were multiple standout football athletes in Athens-Limestone County who made the All-Region teams for the Huntsville metro area as well.

Here are the players from the area who made first team, second team or honorable mention.

Athens High School

Jay’Shon Ridgle

Wide Receiver

Clements High School

Jayden Gilbert

Defensive Back

West Limestone

Easton Smith

Running Back

Preson Moore

Linebacker

Colin Patterson

Punter

Tanner High School

KJ Parham

Quarterback

Jamarri Malone

Offensive Line

East Limestone

Alex Mason

Athlete

Additional information includes coach of the year for the area going to Lee Ozmint of Arab High School and player of the year being awarded to Andrew Hunter of Randolph School in Huntsville. Newcomer of the year went to DB Cole Porter of Grissom High.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you