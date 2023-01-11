In addition to volleyball, there were multiple standout football athletes in Athens-Limestone County who made the All-Region teams for the Huntsville metro area as well.
Here are the players from the area who made first team, second team or honorable mention.
Athens High School
Jay’Shon Ridgle
Wide Receiver
Clements High School
Jayden Gilbert
Defensive Back
West Limestone
Easton Smith
Running Back
Preson Moore
Linebacker
Colin Patterson
Punter
Tanner High School
KJ Parham
Quarterback
Jamarri Malone
Offensive Line
East Limestone
Alex Mason
Athlete
Additional information includes coach of the year for the area going to Lee Ozmint of Arab High School and player of the year being awarded to Andrew Hunter of Randolph School in Huntsville. Newcomer of the year went to DB Cole Porter of Grissom High.
