Multiple players in Athens-Limestone County made the 2022-2023 edition of the All-Region team of the Huntsville metro area.

Here are the players from the area who made first team, second team or honorable mention.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Haley Grace Waltman

Outside Hitter

Lydia Carter

Outside Hitter

Elkmont High School

Brylee Boger

Setter

Kaylen Kirby

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Additional information includes coach of the year for the region going to Westminster Christian’s Holly Richards, while player of the year was awarded to Westminster’s Calli Tanielu.

Congratulations to each of the players recognized in the county for their achievements during the 2022 volleyball season.

