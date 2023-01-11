Multiple players in Athens-Limestone County made the 2022-2023 edition of the All-Region team of the Huntsville metro area.
Here are the players from the area who made first team, second team or honorable mention.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Haley Grace Waltman
Outside Hitter
Lydia Carter
Outside Hitter
Elkmont High School
Brylee Boger
Setter
Kaylen Kirby
Libero/Defensive Specialist
Additional information includes coach of the year for the region going to Westminster Christian’s Holly Richards, while player of the year was awarded to Westminster’s Calli Tanielu.
Congratulations to each of the players recognized in the county for their achievements during the 2022 volleyball season.
