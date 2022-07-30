Cana Vining of Athens Bible School softball talks about her experience at the North/South All-Star Game and her plans beyond this upcoming season.
Vining represented the North All-Stars along with other schools from classifications 1A through 7A. She and Ella Singletary of Ardmore were the only Athens-Limestone players selected to play in the game showcasing rising seniors.
She says that the two of them got to know each other better over the span of the All-Star events, while also meeting players who are committed to some of the top programs in the Southeast.
"It was very fun to meet people from different schools, and they are all great players – committed to Alabama, LSU, Auburn – so it was an honor getting to play with them. Someone said the pitcher (we faced) was committed to LSU and she was very good. They had some good hitters, too."
She describes facing the best of the best from the state as "eye-opening."
Facing 7A-level competition is something she has seen before, but says the top-to-bottom talent of an All-Star team helped show where she needs to grow as well.
Vining feels most comfortable on the mound, as one of the top pitchers in the area. She was listed as a pitcher for the All-Star game, but went to the plate as a hitter as well.
"I really like to pitch. I feel confident there. But, I also need to gain control on all my pitches. If our goal is to go to state and make it out of region, some of my pitches need to be more on point," she said.
Her dad, Chad Vining, recognizes her skills on the mound while also acknowledging her leadership abilities.
"She has a lot of confidence on the mound. But (also), she is trusted to lead in a humble way," he said.
The goal of taking ABS to region and to state from there is something she would love to bring home to Athens as a senior leader on the team.
She does not take the role of a leader lightly.
"I have waited for this moment to be a senior leader for a long time," she said. "Now, it is so exciting, because I want us to go far and everyone to have fun enjoying the sport. We all try to make each other better. I really like that everybody holds everybody accountable."
While she may be talented, and she has lofty goals for her team, her plans for her future doesn't necessarily include softball.
She will be going to Wallace State, where she has goals to pursue a degree and career involving sonography.
Performing the ultrasounds for the prospective mothers is something that she calls a job where she would "be happy."
