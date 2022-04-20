The Orthopaedic Center of Athens is hosting their Annual Sports Physicals Day for interested athletes.
The event is taking place on April 29, from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m., from the Athens Recreational Center.
This is the first time the event is being hosted from the Rec Center, according to Leah Beth McNutt, TOC’s western regional marketing director.
TOC Athens heads these physicals in conjunction with P4 Physical Therapy and in conjunction with their partnership with Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools.
On the day of the physicals, Athens City Schools will already have off that day, while Limestone County Schools students will travel to the physicals via bus.
According to Shea Whitt, TOC area coordinator, they are anticipating anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 student-athletes.
There will be six doctors on site, along with other staff members to help it all run smoothly.
All profits are donated to the schools.
