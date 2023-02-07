Ardmore’s head baseball coach Andrew Smith is ready for a year he feels could be successful for the Tigers.
Early on in 2023, the Tigers are doing everything they can to get ready despite the consistent inclement weather keeping them from doing all they would like to.
Despite this, Smith says his group has been getting after it.
“We have been working hard in the weight room, really, all year. (Weather) is part of it. You have to battle through some things,” Smith said. “We are getting ready to go, just the weather this (past) week hasn’t been good to us.”
“We have some guys back who are some juniors and seniors that played a lot for us last year,” Smith said. “But, we have some young guys who can have a good year as well. We have a lot back, both pitching and in the field, that I feel can help us.”
The Tigers are part of a 4-team area, which will consist of East Limestone, Madison Academy and Brewer, which Smith says will be a challenging region with some good coaches and players.
In order to prepare for the most important part of the season and most important games of the year, Smith says it is about peaking at the right time. Therefore, a little inclement weather and some players still in the midst of other sports does not affect the end product for baseball.
“You don’t want to be playing your best baseball first two weeks,” Smith said. “Our first area series is the weekend before Spring Break, I believe, so we have a little bit of time. It will be against East Limestone, so that will be big getting prepared for that. I expect it to be another competitive series.”
While winning the area over East, MA and Brewer would be nice, their goals do not stop there. Their first goal is to get better everyday, then make the playoffs. Smith says that in addition to this, they want to see how far they can go in the postseason, where “anything can happen.”
