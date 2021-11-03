Ardmore and Clements hit the road this Friday to take on a pair of undefeated opponents in the first round of the state football playoffs.
The Ardmore Tigers (7-3 overall, 3-3 region) travel to Alexandria to take on the undefeated Valley Cubs (10-0 overall, 7-0 region). Ardmore finished 4th in 5A Region Region 8, while Alexandria finished 1st in 5A Region 6.
Ardmore enters the game on a two-game win streak, finishing off the season on a strong note with wins over Mae Jemison by a score of 15-12 and West Limestone by a score of 7-3. Other big wins for the program include a 34-14 victory over Brewer and a 27-7 win over Lawrence County.
The Tigers are 3-1 on the road this year, with Alexandria yet to lose a home contest.
Clements (4-6 overall, 3-3 region) hits the road to take on the undefeated Winfield Pirates (10-0 overall, 7-0 region). The Colts finished 4th in 3A Region 8. Winfield finished 1st in 3A Region 6.
Clements won the final four games of the regular season to salvage 2021 and make the playoffs. In these four victories, Clements averaged 44 points while giving up 25.5 points. Clements has scored 305 points in the 2021 campaign.
The Colts have fared better on the road this season, with a record of 3-2. Winfield is undefeated in home games this season.
Clements and Winfield have never played each other before, according to online sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.