Ardmore broke into the win column this past Friday night, when they traveled to Brewer to take on the Patriots, and toughed out a 37-20 victory.
The game was the opening of regional competition for the Tigers, and return home with an away victory and a regional victory, which are not easy to come by in 5A Region 8.
Ardmore did not need to pass to often to win the game, but kept the Patriots honest with their ability to throw the ball when needed to.
They were also efficient in their offensive efforts, only punting the ball twice the entire game and racking up only 3 penalties for 35 yards.
They were led by big-man running back Thomas Colston, who rushed the ball 30 times in the game for a total of 191 yards, in the continuation of his productive season.
Ardmore’s rushing attack was also catalyzed by Justin Coverdale and Jacob Sanchez, who would score 1 touchdown and 2 touchdowns, respectively, on the evening.
The final score of Ardmore winning by double digits does not indicate the grit the Tigers showed to pull out the victory, as the score was tied – or the Tigers were behind – at different times earlier in the competition.
Brewer would strike first to go up 7-0, before Ardmore would score twice on runs. A two-point conversion on the second score would bring the game to 15-7.
Brewer would regain the lead after scoring twice to go up 20-15.
However, they would not find the endzone again, and the Tigers would put up 22 more points.
The Tigers would add scores on runs of 45 yards and 8 yards, while Noah Stafford once again made a big play in the receiving game on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Hillis. Final score 37-20.
The Tigers return to home for their 4th game of the season to take on Lawrence County out of Moulton in what is another regional matchup.
